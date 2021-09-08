JavaScript Token (JS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,206.97

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. JavaScript Token has a total market cap of $8,206.97 and $1.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JavaScript Token has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One JavaScript Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00193713 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.84 or 0.07218987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.62 or 0.99975453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.77 or 0.00736214 BTC.

JavaScript Token Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io

Buying and Selling JavaScript Token

