Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $836.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post sales of $836.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.80 million to $863.90 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $600.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.31.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,475.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.55. 4,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,132. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $130.55 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

