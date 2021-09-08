JCSD Capital LLC Buys 21,000 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. JCSD Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,679. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $728.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

