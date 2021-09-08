JCSD Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

JCSD Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.0% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. 828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

