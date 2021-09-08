JCSD Capital LLC Has $557,000 Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 81.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,969. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $354.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCB. TheStreet raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

