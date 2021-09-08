JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.20.

JD.com stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth $8,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JD.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JD.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in JD.com by 14.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

