Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €55.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.43 ($60.50).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.