Jefferies Financial Group Cuts PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target to $36.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $804.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $1,182,900.00. Insiders have sold 52,470 shares of company stock worth $2,060,474 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PetIQ by 206.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 251,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PetIQ by 14.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PetIQ by 126,383.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $269,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

