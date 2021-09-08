Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:JEF opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Several research firms have commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.