Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Veru Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Veru in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $9.43 on Monday. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.02 million, a PE ratio of -942.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Veru by 58,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veru by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veru by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

