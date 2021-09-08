John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:HTY)

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

