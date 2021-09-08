Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of mid-single digits yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.50 billion.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.64-2.66 EPS.

JCI stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 276,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. HSBC upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

