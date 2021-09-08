Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $6,890,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of JCI opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $75.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $65.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

