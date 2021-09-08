JOYY Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.
Shares of JOYY stock opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. JOYY has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.80.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About JOYY
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
