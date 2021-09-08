JOYY Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. JOYY has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.80.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

