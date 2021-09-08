JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Increased by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 6.9% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $40,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $62.77.

