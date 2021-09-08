JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Hits New 12-Month High at $844.00

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 844 ($11.03) and last traded at GBX 841.99 ($11.00), with a volume of 6993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840 ($10.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 37.17. The company has a market capitalization of £653.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 776.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 742.85.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

