JUST (JST) Hits Market Cap of $173.97 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $173.97 million and approximately $179.51 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00126960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00177231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.91 or 0.07158285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,324.82 or 0.99554342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00724499 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

