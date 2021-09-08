JustBet (WINR) Price Reaches $0.0011

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $5,404.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JustBet has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

