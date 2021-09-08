Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report sales of $188.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.70 million. Kaman reported sales of $213.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $736.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.96 million to $745.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $774.71 million, with estimates ranging from $773.02 million to $776.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kaman by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after acquiring an additional 209,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kaman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaman stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 80,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.