Kellner Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 143,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,527,000. Magellan Health comprises about 4.2% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kellner Capital LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Magellan Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,998. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

