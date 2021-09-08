KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,692,000 after acquiring an additional 99,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after buying an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

