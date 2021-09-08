Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Kforce has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kforce stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Kforce worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

