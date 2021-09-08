Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $260,369.16 and $108,579.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00133564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00189363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.04 or 0.07248752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,185.58 or 1.00234810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.16 or 0.00901001 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

