Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) Insider Russell Shiels Sells 17,341 Shares

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) insider Russell Shiels sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,494 ($124.04), for a total value of £1,646,354.54 ($2,150,972.75).

KGP traded down GBX 2.88 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 93.32 ($1.22). 11,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,687. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.54. The company has a market cap of £169.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96. Kingspan Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 51.45 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.30 ($1.28).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of €0.20 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Kingspan Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

