KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of KLA by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 932 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $327,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $341.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

