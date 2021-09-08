Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,515 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,078,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 601,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 482,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44,043 shares during the period. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,535. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.10.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

TKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

