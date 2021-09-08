Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.44 EPS.

NYSE KFY traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,365. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.