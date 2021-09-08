KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 5,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 36,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000.

