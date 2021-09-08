KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Trading 0.1% Higher

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 538,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,075,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $110.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KushCo Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

KushCo Holdings, Inc provides ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. The firm through its subsidiaries and brands provides product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving diverse customer base. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.

