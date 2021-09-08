Kyle C. Badger Sells 2,609 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $142,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after buying an additional 177,984 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 156,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Agilysys by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,898,000 after purchasing an additional 308,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Agilysys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

