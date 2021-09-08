Kyle C. Badger Sells 2,609 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $142,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
