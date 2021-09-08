Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 101,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after acquiring an additional 667,271 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 471,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,589,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $253,803. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

