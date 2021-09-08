Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down to $27.33

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.33, but opened at $26.33. Lands’ End shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 5,671 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $875.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

