Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $342.61 and last traded at $342.61. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.97.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 10,000 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.82, for a total value of $8,256,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,821,067.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,298,680 in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.