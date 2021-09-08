Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives $15.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTCH. KeyCorp began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ LTCH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. 886,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,713. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08. Latch has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

