Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Lowered by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.22. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

