LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post $39.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $40.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $36.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $156.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $157.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.21 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $170.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,677. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

