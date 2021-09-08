Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Trading Down 7.8%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

LNNNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Leoni alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.