Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,754 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $185.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.12. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

