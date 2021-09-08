Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in HSBC by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSBC. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

