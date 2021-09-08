Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,966,665 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.27.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $590.94 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.68.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.