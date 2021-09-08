Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,410 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,798 shares of company stock worth $4,347,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.38.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

