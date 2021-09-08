Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK opened at $294.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.38 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.