Levere Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LVRAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 15th

Levere’s (NASDAQ:LVRAU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 15th. Levere had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of LVRAU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Levere has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Levere by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Levere by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 420,633 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Levere by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,715,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after buying an additional 119,807 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Levere in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,763,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Levere by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

