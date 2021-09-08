Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Holdings Boosted by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

LILAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

