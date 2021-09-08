Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,400 shares of company stock valued at $292,637,979. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,910.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,729.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,439.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

