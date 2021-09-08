Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,865,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 55,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

