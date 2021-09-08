LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $2,124.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.09 or 0.00669019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001502 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.40 or 0.01269038 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,270,006 coins and its circulating supply is 51,057,229 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

