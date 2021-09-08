Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $181.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.97 and a 200-day moving average of $160.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $184.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

