Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,901 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

