Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $829,000 in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cowen by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after buying an additional 673,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after buying an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cowen by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $316,346.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

